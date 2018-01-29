Veteran kicked out of Augusta Mall has viral Facebook post

Trending online an incident at the Augusta Mall is going viral on social media. A disabled veteran was in town over weekend visiting his family and was kicked out of the Augusta Mall and he shared what happened on his Facebook page. The post has been shared more than two thousand times and folks are not happy about what happened.

"Take the bandana off or leave now.", says Gers. That was the ultimatum given to Gers by two security guards that approached him outside of H&M in Augusta Mall and he shared his experience on social media and it went viral.



"Completely degrading. And I feel like my twenty years of service got flushed down the toilet because of people not understanding.", says Gers.



The problem is Gers was wearing the bandana that is shown in the picture. Bandanas are not allowed to be worn at Augusta Mall but Gers had a reason for wearing his; he was in the army for twenty years and after serving two tours in Afghanistan he came home disabled and has what is called "gross disfigurement of the face." – leaving scars so bad, that he is not comfortable going out in public without covering them up.



"It takes everything I have to get out and go to a mall. That is why we were there at 8:30 at night.", says Gers.



According to Gers the security officers did not care and he was asked to leave if he did not remove it. His wife believes mall officials made a horrible mistake.

"You know our soldiers all of them fight for everybody’s freedom and its hard to watch when any soldier is denied something so simple and their service is basically kicked to the curb.", says Crystal Gers.

I reached out to the Augusta Mall and was given this statement:



"We strive for every guest to have a peaceful and pleasant shopping experience at Augusta Mall. We do not stand for discrimination and apologize for the unfortunate mistake that was made. Please know we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that these events are not repeated in the future."





Gers appreciates the apology and grateful to those who took interest in his story because his voice was heard.





"The out poor and the sharing and the love is absolutely wonderful. It has really lifted me up.", says Gers.

Gers also says that he knows security has an important job to keep shoppers safe but hopefully next time they will be more understanding to special situations like his.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.