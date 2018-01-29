Augusta University holds Data Privacy Day

The Augusta University Cyber Institute has announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day, an international effort held annually to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust.



As a Champion, Augusta University recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information. Dr. Kelly Misata spoke of her experiences of being hacked and warning signs that people should look for.

As a Data Privacy Champion, Augusta University Cyber Institute is working toward the common goal of improving individual and business consciousness toward respecting privacy and safeguarding data.



Privacy risks include exposure to harmful malware through social engineering intentionally designed to steal personal identities or by self-disclosing very personal information on social media, or simply by non-compliance to an institution's privacy and security policies.