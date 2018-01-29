Commissioner Fennoy speaks on proposal to rename expressway to Trump-Calhoun

Many in the CSRA have been curious to know why Commissioner William Fennoy has proposed to rename John C. Calhoun Expressway to Trump-Calhoun.

During the interview Commissioner Fennoy expressed President Trump and John C. Calhoun’s similarities. He continued to state that, “If John C. Calhoun lived during the time that President Trump was elected, I think he would’ve had John C. Calhoun as his running partner”.

He’s hoping that this proposal will open the eyes of his colleagues and the residents of Augusta. “To me, John C. Calhoun and Donald Trump have so much in common," says Commissioner Fennoy.

Commissioner Fennoy says his proposal was based on the two leaders’ use of their platforms to promote racism. “Trump is using his position as President of the United States to advocate racism in this country. Since my colleagues saw nothing wrong with leaving the expressway named after John C. Calhoun, then I didn’t think they would see anything wrong with adding Trump’s name to the express way," says Commissioner Fennoy.

He says it doesn’t make sense to keep a major city expressway named after someone who was historically racist. “To me it’s an embarrassment that the city with a predominantly black population would honor somebody by naming an expressway after them. To me, John C Calhoun is someone who advocated slavery and segregation," says Commissioner Fennoy.

Commissioner says the real question that needs to be asked to his colleagues is why would they want to keep the name John C. Calhoun Expressway. His initial proposal was to rename the thoroughfare Veterans Expressway but he couldn’t get any support. “It’s a military town. The veterans at Fort Gordon have been an asset to this community. But I could not get support to name it, to rename it after the veterans," says Commissioner Fennoy.

Commissioner Fennoy says he’s not quite sure how tomorrow’s meeting will go or if his colleagues will even speak up on his behalf. But one thing he is sure of, is that he will continue his efforts to rename the expressway.