Fort Gordon opens new Tax Center

There's a new Tax Center opening at Fort Gordon on Monday.

More than 4500 people took advantage of the service in 2016 and officials are hoping that number will continue to rise

The center is located in Darling Hall in room 224 at the corner of Chamberlain Avenue & Rice Road.

The staff at the center are all sailors and soldiers from across Fort Gordon and they were trained by the IRS. During 2016's tax season, more than 4,000 members of the Fort Gordon community utilized the free services and saved more than half a million dollars in fees, resulting in more than 5 million dollars in return.

"We will come in and we will prepare your return and you will get quality service, we will remove some of that stress. If you file digitally you'll get your return back in 7 to 10 days," says Captain Anthony Avitable.

The Center will be opened 6 times a week from January through the end of April.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Wednesday is 9 a.m to 9 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m - 2 p.m.

Patrons are asked to bring the following documents to assist the tax preparers

Proper identification of the tax payer

All W-2's

Tax Form 1098 and Tax Form 1099

Power of Attorney, if a military spouse is filing jointly

Social Security cards for dependents of the tax payer and DOD I.D. card

Documentations for deductions, including receipts for charity contributions made in 2017

Void check, to file the (state and federal) returns electronically

Previous year's tax return

