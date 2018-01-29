Keith Urban set to perform in Evans during Masters Week

Keith Urban is set to perform at the inaugural Grand Ole Rager during the Thursday of Masters Week at Evans Towne Center Park.

The concert is presented by Janus Research Group and Friends With Benefits Promotions. A portion of the non-profit proceeds go towards St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Keith Urban is known for hits such as "Blue Ain't Your Color", "Female" and "Somebody Like You".

Tickets go on sale February 2 at 10 a.m. here and here.

General admission early bird tickets start at $39.50.

