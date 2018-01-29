AGS teams up with Augusta Animal Services to get animals adopted

There's a new Tax Center opening on Fort Gordon More than 4500 people took advantage of the service in 2016 and officials are hoping that number will continue to rise The center is located in Darling Hall at the corner of Chamberlain Avenue & Rice Road. The staff at the center are all airmen, sailors, soldiers from across Fort Gordon and were all trained by the IRS. During 2016's tax season, more than 4 thousand members of the community utilized the free services and saved more ...More >>
The Augusta Regional Airport is working with Augusta Animal Services to get their animals adopted. Animal Services is in the midst of renovating their facility. To ensure the safety of the animals, they are offering an adoption special to get them into homes.
Construction is schedule to begin on Lewiston Road in Columbia County this upcoming week. It began as a lane utilization issue on Lewiston Road with most motorist using the left lane and because growth has gone up in that area it has caused a lot of traffic back up on to I-20 coming from the ramp.
Augusta University Medical Institute is keeping their students up to speed with the latest technology in order to create quality physicians of the future. Most have heard of using 3D printing to develop limbs of the human body. But what about the brain?
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.
