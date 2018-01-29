AGS teams up with Augusta Animal Services to get animals adopted - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

AGS teams up with Augusta Animal Services to get animals adopted

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Regional Airport is working with Augusta Animal Services to get their animals adopted.

Animal Services is in the midst of renovating their facility. To ensure the safety of the animals, they are offering an adoption special to get them into homes.

All dogs and cats are $25 and have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, brought up to date on shots for their age, had a general deworming, and are registered (if the adopter lives in Richmond County). All dogs have been heartworm tested.

AGS is hosting a pet adoption day at the airport on February 2nd from 11am to 6pm. It’ll be on the outside, south end portion of the Airport’s Main Terminal building.

Airport parking is free for the first thirty (30) minutes. All of those who adopt an animal will receive free parking.

