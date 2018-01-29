Hephzibah: Windsor Spring Rd. temporary lane closures - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Hephzibah: Windsor Spring Rd. temporary lane closures

Source: WFXG Graphics Source: WFXG Graphics
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers in Hephzibah to be aware of temporary lane closure this week.

Pipe crossing installation for storm drain on Phase 5 Windsor Spring Road expansion requires lane closures from Ebenezer Drive to State Route 88.

This will last from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will close at a time, and drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly