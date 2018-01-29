Hephzibah: Windsor Spring Rd. temporary lane closures

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers in Hephzibah to be aware of temporary lane closure this week.

Pipe crossing installation for storm drain on Phase 5 Windsor Spring Road expansion requires lane closures from Ebenezer Drive to State Route 88.



This will last from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One lane will close at a time, and drivers should expect delays.

