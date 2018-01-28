Lewiston Road Project in Columbia County

Construction is schedule to begin on Lewiston Road in Columbia County this upcoming week.

It began as a lane utilization issue on Lewiston Road with most motorist using the left lane and because growth has gone up in that area it has caused a lot of traffic back up on to I-20 coming from the ramp. Columbia County officials say they have done all they can do with signal timing but at the end of the day they need more capacity.



"So we met with Georgia Department of Transportation, they gave us about $200,000 and also they are allowing us to use the TEA funds to do an interim fix out there. So what we are going to do is utilize the shoulder, convert it into a right turn lane and we will do some minor widening on Lewiston Road to get better lane utilization and carry those so they are not dropping lanes right past the intersection.", says Steve Cassell who is the Engineering Services Director for Columbia County

Columbia County is excited to improve the flow and increase the capacity especially the widening as drivers head toward William Few. The recent traffic light added where William Few Parkway and Chamblin Road intersect has relieved a lot of headaches for drivers in the area.



"When we put the signal in we looked at the counts we had with the three way versus the signal; we basically increased the amount of cars going through that intersection. . so what you got is about 10,000 more cars a day going through that intersection and you are seeing less congestion at the same time.", explains Cassell.



This will in turn provide relief to the Lewiston and Columbia Rd intersection. The interim fix for Lewiston is a ninety day construction schedule.



"It is a fairly simple project as long as we have good weather. I think once it is done the people will be happy.", says Steve Cassell.



Cassell also says drivers will start seeing crews out on Lewiston Road on January 30 and if the weather is good they hope to have it complete by the Masters.