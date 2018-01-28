Augusta University using 3D printing for the brain and spinal cord

Augusta University Medical Institute is keeping their students up to speed with the latest technology in order to create quality physicians of the future. Most have heard of using 3D printing to develop limbs of the human body. But what about the brain?More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.
Helping Each Other Parent Cafe was held in South Augusta to bring together resources for families that are in need.
Commissioner Fennoy recently added a motion to the Engineering Services Committee Meeting agenda to rename the John C. Calhoun Expressway to Trump-Calhoun Expressway. Commissioner Fennoy has, for months, made a constant push to rename the John C. Calhoun Expressway. But this week, he took his push even further by proposing to rename it Trump-Calhoun Expressway. And long-time Augusta residents aren't sure why. "I don't quite see the relation between the two," s...
The Savannah River Remediation is accepting applications for educational grants from public elementary school teachers. SRR is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.
