Augusta University using 3D printing for the brain and spinal cord

Augusta University Medical Institute is keeping their students up to speed with the latest technology in order to create quality physicians of the future.

Most have heard of using 3D printing to develop limbs of the human body. But what about the brain? Augusta University is doing so by creating 2D images and sending them through the printer to create models of the brain, parts of the brain, or spinal cord.

“To both help with education for patients, because it’s very important that a patient understand what’s going on in their body and what we’re planning to do if we’re planning to do a complex surgery. And it’s easy to talk in abstraction, but it’s much better for the patient if you can actually see a model of the structures," says Dr. Cargill Alleyne, Professor for the Department of Neurosurgery.



He says this tool helps them also better understand a surgical procedure for the more complex diseases and anatomy structures. “It does a world of good for our junior residents and even senior residents to be able to hold part of the brain in their hands and toy with it to see exactly how we’re planning to do a procedure," says Dr. Alleyne.

Dr. Alleyne says they are working to improve the 3D printer itself to a more sophisticated, detailed printer and also explore virtual reality opportunities. “For instance, you know we might be in a remote location and someone’s in the operating room in another building, in another state, even in another country. So, we have the virtual reality goggles that we are using. Whereby, we can actually see a virtual representation of the real environment where that remote physician or surgeon or student is attempting to do the procedure," says Dr. Alleyne.

He says he is hopeful that taking advantage of this technology and working to expand it will put Augusta University ahead of the curve.