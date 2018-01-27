Helping Each Other Parent Cafe held in South Augusta

Helping Each Other Parent Cafe was held in South Augusta to bring together resources for families that are in need.



Transforming Lives Bible Church partnered with Universal Child Care and Learning Center to bring resources of all sorts like child care opportunities, WIC sign up, nutrition education, education opportunities, and health care. This is the first year the two have partnered together and held this event.



Lead Pastor and event coordinator says the turnout was amazing and they hope to continue this event each year. "Our goal is to build up this area, to build up our community, to build up our families. And so they'll know that they have somewhere that they can go and just reach out and say, 'Okay what about this?', and we'll be able to provide these resources for them," says Yetta Knight of Universal Child Care and Learning Center.



"To join the team to make South Augusta the best of Augusta. So, in doing that it takes everyone one of us. Each one of us have to do our part," says Pastor James C. Kendrick Sr.



If you're interested in volunteering to help at the Helping Each Other Parent Cafe next year, you can call Universal Child Care and Learning Center at 706-793-7000 and ask for Ms. Knight or call Transforming Lives Bible Church at 706-825-8569.