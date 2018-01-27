Residents respond to Commissioner's "Trump-Calhoun Expressway" proposal

Helping Each Other Parent Cafe was held in South Augusta to bring together resources for families that are in need.More >>
Commissioner Fennoy recently added a motion to the Engineering Services Committee Meeting agenda to rename the John C. Calhoun Expressway to Trump-Calhoun Expressway. Commissioner Fennoy has, for months, made a constant push to rename the John C. Calhoun Expressway. But this week, he took his push even further by proposing to rename it Trump-Calhoun Expressway. And long-time Augusta residents aren't sure why. "I don't quite see the relation between the two," s...
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.
The Savannah River Remediation is accepting applications for educational grants from public elementary school teachers. SRR is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.
The John C. Calhoun Expressway has been at the center of some debate in recent months. One Augusta Commissioner has proposed a new name: the "Trump-Calhoun Expressway".
