Savannah River Remediation accepting applications for school grants

The Savannah River Remediation is accepting applications for educational grants from public elementary school teachers. SRR is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.

The "Student, Teachers Achieving Results" grants will be awarded to the elementary schools to provide funding for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instructional kits. They're used to help students achieve learning through the use of manipulatives and problem-solving.

This is open to public elementary schools in Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, Orangeburg, Columbia, and Richmond counties. The deadline to submit applications is February 1.

For an application, visit www.srremediation.com. On the bottom of the page, click on the STAR grants, and download the application documents. Applicants must submit documents to madeline.blair@srs.gov.

