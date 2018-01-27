ACSO investigating after 2 found dead in Buldra Lane home - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ACSO investigating after 2 found dead in Buldra Lane home

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office Source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night.

At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.  When they got into the home, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.  EMS determined that the victims were dead. 

The Sheriff's Office says that a car was missing from the residence.  The vehicle is described as a blue 2011 Honda Civic with South Carolina license plate 5639HR.  The car also has a Georgia college tag on the front bumper and tinted windows.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811.  Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

