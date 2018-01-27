ACSO investigating after 2 found dead in Buldra Lane home

The Savannah River Remediation is accepting applications for educational grants from public elementary school teachers. SRR is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.More >>
The Savannah River Remediation is accepting applications for educational grants from public elementary school teachers. SRR is the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Buldra Lane on Friday night. At around 7:27 p.m., Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call about a shooting.More >>
The John C. Calhoun Expressway has been at the center of some debate in recent months. One Augusta Commissioner has proposed a new name: the "Trump-Calhoun Expressway".More >>
Some of our viewers may remember when school buses had two-way radios. But nowadays, many school systems use mobile phones to communicate with their drivers. One parent expressed concern to FOX 54 about Columbia County schools over this communication system.More >>
Augusta Animal Services needs your help. They are re-doing the floors in their kennels and need to get their dogs into homes. For the next few weeks they are offering a $25 adoption special for dogs and cats.More >>