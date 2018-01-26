Commissioner proposes "Trump-Calhoun Expressway" name change

The John C. Calhoun Expressway has been at the center of some debate in recent months, with many Augusta residents and some Commissioners wanting to take the American vice president's name off of one of the city's busiest thoroughfares. One Augusta Commissioner has proposed a new name: the "Trump-Calhoun Expressway".

The motion to rename the John C. Calhoun Expressway to the Trump-Calhoun Expressway was added to the Jan. 30, 2018 Engineering Services Committee Meeting by Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

FOX 54 reached out to Commissioner Fennoy for a statement minutes before this article's posting. He tells us he did not have time to speak on the subject.

Commissioner Fennoy has been outspoken out about removing Calhoun's name from the expressway in the past. In Oct. 2017, he told FOX 54, "It doesn't look good when people come to your city and they see you recognizing and honoring a racist."

Some Augusta citizens have said that "history should be left alone." Commissioner Fennoy has said differently. "If you go to Germany, Adolf Hitler is History. But you don't see descendants of Adolf Hitler saying that we need statues and monuments to remind the German people who Adolf Hitler was and who he is."

John C. Calhoun, the U.S.'s seventh Vice President, was from Abbeville, South Carolina. He was known as the "cast-iron man" for how rigidly he defended Southern beliefs and practices, including slavery.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.