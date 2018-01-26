Schools assure parents of safety, effectiveness of bus communication procedures

Some of our viewers may remember when school buses had two-way radios. But nowadays, many school systems use mobile phones to communicate with their drivers. One parent expressed concern to FOX 54 about Columbia County schools over this communication system. Is it safe for drivers to use mobile phones? Is it effective in spreading information in the event of an emergency?

Princess Ruff spoke with school officials Friday to find out just how this communication system works. They explain that the transportation office is able to send mass-text messages to drivers, who are instructed to pull over to a safe location before checking any messages or calls on their phone. In the event of an emergency, drivers are well-trained in the county's school evacuation plans.

Tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now, we will have more information from those school officials as well as interviews with Columbia County parents.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.