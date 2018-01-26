Traxxis Monster Truck Tour returns to James Brown Arena

Some of our viewers may remember when school buses had two-way radios. But nowadays, many school systems use mobile phones to communicate with their drivers. One parent expressed concern to FOX 54 about Columbia County schools over this communication system.More >>
Some of our viewers may remember when school buses had two-way radios. But nowadays, many school systems use mobile phones to communicate with their drivers. One parent expressed concern to FOX 54 about Columbia County schools over this communication system.More >>
Augusta Animal Services needs your help. They are re-doing the floors in their kennels and need to get their dogs into homes. For the next few weeks they are offering a $25 adoption special for dogs and cats.More >>
Augusta Animal Services needs your help. They are re-doing the floors in their kennels and need to get their dogs into homes. For the next few weeks they are offering a $25 adoption special for dogs and cats.More >>
Looking for something that the entire family can enjoy this weekend,The Traxxis Monster Tour Truck is coming back to the James Brown Arena. Starting Friday and Saturday, the whole family can enjoy a night out seeing the massive monster trucks collide against each other and race. The show starts at 7pm both nights but starting at 6pm, you can actually go down to the arena where you'll be able to meet the driver, take pictures with the trucks and even be driven in one truck. One D...More >>
Looking for something that the entire family can enjoy this weekend,The Traxxis Monster Tour Truck is coming back to the James Brown Arena. Starting Friday and Saturday, the whole family can enjoy a night out seeing the massive monster trucks collide against each other and race. The show starts at 7pm both nights but starting at 6pm, you can actually go down to the arena where you'll be able to meet the driver, take pictures with the trucks and even be driven in one truck. One D...More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch Thursday morning on Wrightsboro Rd.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch Thursday morning on Wrightsboro Rd.More >>
Savannah River National Laboratory has licensed its high-performance metal hydride-based thermal energy storage technology for concentrating solar power to United Sun Systems (USS), a small solar technology company. This thermal energy storage technology intensifies the storage of heat by more than ten times compared to latent and sensible heat storage technologies. The improved performance of the system is due to the use of metal-hydride materials – chemical compounds containi...More >>
Savannah River National Laboratory has licensed its high-performance metal hydride-based thermal energy storage technology for concentrating solar power to United Sun Systems (USS), a small solar technology company. This thermal energy storage technology intensifies the storage of heat by more than ten times compared to latent and sensible heat storage technologies. The improved performance of the system is due to the use of metal-hydride materials – chemical compounds containi...More >>