Traxxis Monster Truck Tour returns to James Brown Arena

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Looking for something that the entire family can enjoy this weekend? The Traxxis Monster Tour Truck is coming back to the James Brown Arena.

Starting Friday and Saturday, Jan. 26 and 27, the whole family can enjoy a night out seeing the massive monster trucks collide with each other and race. The show starts at 7 p.m. both nights, but starting at 6 p.m., you can actually go down to the arena where you'll be able to meet the driver, take pictures with the trucks and even be driven in one truck. One Driver says it's important for the crowd to be fully involved because the energy is what gives them more added motivation.

"Oh yes, the crowd always plays a big part in this and the louder they get, the harder we run so it's definitely fun," says rookie driver Alex Rojas.

Tickets start at $12 for Children and $20 for Adults. 

