Augusta Animal Services offering special adoption rates - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta Animal Services offering special adoption rates

Source: WFXG file image Source: WFXG file image
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Animal Services needs your help.

They are re-doing the floors in their kennels and need to get their dogs into homes.

For the next few weeks they are offering a $25 adoption special for dogs and cats.

The more dogs they can find homes, the easier it’ll be to get those floors done. Right now- they are deteriorating and are a hazard for holding diseases and bacteria that could make the animals sick.

The shelter says their goal is to make sure their animals stay healthy.

“We’ve got a lot on Facebook trying to get the dogs adopted that we do have up for adoption. We’ve contacted rescue groups. We’ve got rescue groups coming in and getting puppies out, dogs, trying to move as many as we can so we have space available," said Crystal Eskola with AAS.

While the floors are being re-done, you can still come adopt. The shelter just can’t take in any strays or owner surrenders. They can only take in bite and animal cruelty cases. 

