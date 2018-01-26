Fort Gordon having Valentine's Portrait Day

Fort Gordon is having free Valentine's portraits for Fort Gordon and employees.

Individuals, couples and families are all welcome.

It will be on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta at 3501 Walton Way Ext.

You can reserve a spot here.

