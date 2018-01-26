Paine College high school day on Saturday

Paine College is inviting High School students and their families to visit the Paine College campus.

The cost is $15 a person.

There will be campus tours, student life presentations, a brunch and a Paine vs. Morehouse basketball game in the evening.

If you attend, you can do on-site applications, waiving the admissions fee and waiving the college registration fee for the first 300 students to apply.

You can also call Paine College admissions to get a deal on a group rate.

