Augusta University-Data Privacy Day

Augusta University’s Cyber Institute has announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day ? an international effort held annually on Jan. 28 to create awareness about the importance of respecting privacy, safeguarding data and enabling trust. In an effort to raise awareness of the importance of protecting personal privacy, the Cyber Institute will be hosting two informational sessions in recognition of Data Privacy Day with Dr. Kelley Misata, Founder of Sightline Security, on Monday January 29th:

Lunch-n-Learn for Augusta University faculty/staff on “Why Data Privacy Matters”, from 11:30 am-1:00 pm in BC Auditorium on Augusta University’s Health Sciences campus. Panel discussion on “Stalking, Sexual Harassment, Social Media and Protecting Your Privacy” with Dr. Kelley Misata, Augusta University’s Title IX Coordinator, Chief of AU Police, and AU’s Chief Information Security Officer from 3:30pm-5:30pm in the Jaguar Student Activity Center (JSAC) Ballroom on Augusta University’s Summerville Campus. This event is open to all AU students.

