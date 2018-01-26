Augusta Professional Sports announces final names for ABA expansion basketball team

Augusta Professional Sports LLC has announced the finalists for the names for the new ABA expansion basketball team.

The final names are:

Augusta Rapids

Augusta 706'ers

Augusta RedHawks

Augusta Drive

The voting period starts on Feb. 1. You can vote here starting Feb. 1.

The voting process will last throughout the entire month of February. The name of the name will be announced a couple months later after it is approved by the ABA.

