Suspect wanted for stealing iPad from Aiken AT&T store

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say stole an iPad from a cell phone store in the city.

According to ADPS, on Jan. 11, the man pictured in this article entered the AT&T store on Whiskey Road. When he went to leave the store, he reportedly grabbed an iPad from an employee. He then fled the area on foot to a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

