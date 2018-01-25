Water Main Break on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Water Main Break on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
City of Aiken, Credit: City of Aiken City of Aiken, Credit: City of Aiken
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

City of Aiken Utilities Crews are working to repair a water main break along Silver Bluff Road.

Water outages may occur in areas south of the affected area throughout the day.  Utilities crews will continue working to repair the issue and more information will be released as progress is made.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly