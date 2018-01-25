Up Fur Adoption Now: Felon

Looking for a small dog? Felon is your guy!

He’s a 1-year-old Schnauzer/Terrier mix. If you want a dog that’s calm and loves to cuddle, but also loves to play, look no further. Felon is great with kids of all ages and other dogs. He hasn’t been tested with cats yet, but that can be tested if needed.

He’s an independent dog you don’t have to worry about much. However, he needs to go to an active home with a fenced yard. He might be a little but he needs a tall fence.

Felon is available for adoption with Brass Knuckles Pin Ups Rescue.

If you think he’d be a good fit for your family then contact Brass Knuckle Pin Ups Rescue at BKPURAdoptabulls@gmail.com.

