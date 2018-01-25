Eight VA docs earn awards from Georgia medical college

Eight physicians from the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center received awards Jan. 23 spotlighting their excellence in teaching medical students and residents.

The Exemplary Teaching Awards are given by the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. VA Augusta’s awardees were Drs. Laura Carbone, Edward Chin, Nancy McNair, Walter Moore, Anthony Mulloy, Fenwick Nichols, Jigarkumar Parikh, and Subbaramiah Sridhar.

Selection for the awards including criteria like quality, which was based on student evaluations; quantity, including the number of learners or events; appropriate standing in programs, department or campus; and current appointment with the Medical College of Georgia.

The VA doctors’ awards were part of about 170 awards given in 21 areas of under graduate and graduate education.

The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University and Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center have partnered for more than 40 years, providing training to student physicians, physician assistants, nursing, occupational therapy, residents, and medical post graduate studies. The VA has trained America’s physicians since 1946. Approximately 70 percent of VA staff clinicians have a faculty appointment at an affiliated school of medicine. The VA is the second-largest federal payer for medical training after Medicare.

