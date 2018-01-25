U.S. Department of Labor cites Koch Foods for serious hazards - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

U.S. Department of Labor cites Koch Foods for serious hazards

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
Connect
Credit: Koch Foods Credit: Koch Foods
GEORGIA (WFXG) -

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Koch Foods of Gainesville LLC for multiple safety and health violations at its poultry processing plant. The company faces proposed penalties of $208,977.

OSHA cited Koch with a repeat violation for exposing employees to amputation hazards by failing to provide machine guarding. Fourteen serious citations were issued for failing to provide fall protection, not identifying which employees were using hazardous energy control locks, and failing to train employees exposed to noise hazards. OSHA also issued two other-than-serious citations to the employer. The inspection was part of the Agency’s Regional Emphasis Program for Poultry Processing Facilities.

“This company failed to protect its employees from serious hazards by disregarding important workplace safety requirements,” said OSHA Area Office Director William Fulcher, in Atlanta. “Employers must identify and correct hazards to ensure the safety and health of their employees.”

Koch Foods has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit http://www.osha.gov.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Health NewsMore>>

  • U.S. Department of Labor cites Koch Foods for serious hazards

    U.S. Department of Labor cites Koch Foods for serious hazards

    Thursday, January 25 2018 9:34 AM EST2018-01-25 14:34:42 GMT
    Credit: Koch FoodsCredit: Koch Foods

    The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Koch Foods of Gainesville LLC for multiple safety and health violations at its poultry processing plant. The company faces proposed penalties of $208,977. OSHA cited Koch with a repeat violation for exposing employees to amputation hazards by failing to provide machine guarding. Fourteen serious citations were issued for failing to provide fall protection, not identifying which employe...

    More >>

    The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Koch Foods of Gainesville LLC for multiple safety and health violations at its poultry processing plant. The company faces proposed penalties of $208,977. OSHA cited Koch with a repeat violation for exposing employees to amputation hazards by failing to provide machine guarding. Fourteen serious citations were issued for failing to provide fall protection, not identifying which employe...

    More >>

  • Augusta University cancer patient health improves with immunotherapy drug

    Augusta University cancer patient health improves with immunotherapy drug

    Wednesday, January 24 2018 6:22 PM EST2018-01-24 23:22:38 GMT
    Alvin Dean (WFXG)Alvin Dean (WFXG)

    A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.

    More >>

    A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.

    More >>

  • Science panel backs lower drunken driving threshold

    Science panel backs lower drunken driving threshold

    Wednesday, January 17 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-01-17 16:14:02 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-01-18 21:56:20 GMT
    A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold, saying 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are unacceptable and 'entirely preventable'.More >>
    A prestigious scientific panel is recommending states significantly lower their drunken driving threshold, saying 10,000 alcohol-impaired driving deaths a year are unacceptable and 'entirely preventable'.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly