U.S. Department of Labor cites Koch Foods for serious hazards

When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Koch Foods of Gainesville LLC for multiple safety and health violations at its poultry processing plant. The company faces proposed penalties of $208,977. OSHA cited Koch with a repeat violation for exposing employees to amputation hazards by failing to provide machine guarding. Fourteen serious citations were issued for failing to provide fall protection, not identifying which employe...More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
The hashtag #DryJanuary is all over social media - with photos and videos suggesting ways to stay busy that don't involve drinking. Dry January is an annual movement where millions of people give up alcohol for the month of January, according to the movement's website. Creator says participating in Dry January enables people to take control of their relationship with alcohol and to drive the conversation about alcohol. Three reasons for participating, the movement sa...More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
