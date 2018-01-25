U.S. Department of Labor cites Koch Foods for serious hazards

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Koch Foods of Gainesville LLC for multiple safety and health violations at its poultry processing plant. The company faces proposed penalties of $208,977.

OSHA cited Koch with a repeat violation for exposing employees to amputation hazards by failing to provide machine guarding. Fourteen serious citations were issued for failing to provide fall protection, not identifying which employees were using hazardous energy control locks, and failing to train employees exposed to noise hazards. OSHA also issued two other-than-serious citations to the employer. The inspection was part of the Agency’s Regional Emphasis Program for Poultry Processing Facilities.

“This company failed to protect its employees from serious hazards by disregarding important workplace safety requirements,” said OSHA Area Office Director William Fulcher, in Atlanta. “Employers must identify and correct hazards to ensure the safety and health of their employees.”

Koch Foods has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit http://www.osha.gov.

