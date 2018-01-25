High 5 4 Kids: AJ Thompson - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: AJ Thompson

    Source: WFXG

    Dozens of employees laid off at Textron Specialized Vehicles (WFXG)

    Source: WFXG
    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working a crash at the intersection of William Few Parkway and Lewiston Road. 2 vehicles are involved and a lane is partially blocked. Officers are rerouting traffic. Cars are getting through but the area is down to one lane. Heavy delays are reported so drivers are encouraged to find alternate route. EMS is on scene for an evaluation.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A Midland Valley senior is a star on the court with bigger dreams off of it.

A.J. Thompson is juggling the basketball season while maintaining a top GPA and applying to college.

AJ Thompson's focus goes beyond just the hardwood.

"I plan to get my doctors degree, in business management," said Thompson.

 A senior at Midland Valley high school, AJ Thompson, is one of the team leaders. Level-headed, well-spoken
 and on the court, he's a force to be reckoned with.

"I'm more of a defensive player, I love to get after it on defense, I can bring some shooting to the team and
 rebounding as well. I also love to communicate," said Thompson.

 AJ operates on a virtually non-stop schedule. From school, to basketball practice, then it's home when the work begins once again.

 "After practice I go home, jump straight for the books and then homework, then I do some studying about
 the colleges I'm looking at," said Thompson.

 AJ knows that competitive basketball isn't going to last forever, and if he wants that doctorates, he has a long road of studying ahead of him.
 He will continue to work hard and along the way, isn't going to shy away from also helping out his teammates from doing the same.

"Yes sir, anytime they need any help in class or need help in class I'll get in touch with them. Hey you need
 any help here, or there. I try to help as much as I can," said Thompson.

Thompson hasn't decided on a college yet, but will in the coming months.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

