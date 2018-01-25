High 5 4 Kids: AJ Thompson

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working a deadly crash on Wrightsboro Rd. Details are limited at this time but the County's Coroner confirms 1 person died in the wreck. Traffic is down to one lane on Wrightsboro Rd. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working a deadly crash on Wrightsboro Rd. Details are limited at this time but the County's Coroner confirms 1 person died in the wreck. Traffic is down to one lane on Wrightsboro Rd. Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.More >>
There has been a reduction in employees at Textron Specialized Vehicles. This after the company had to lay off dozens of workers yesterday. FOX 54's Miya Payton joins us live now with the latest. Textron is the owner of local golf cart manufacture E-Z-GO.More >>
There has been a reduction in employees at Textron Specialized Vehicles. This after the company had to lay off dozens of workers yesterday. FOX 54's Miya Payton joins us live now with the latest. Textron is the owner of local golf cart manufacture E-Z-GO.More >>
Pamela Dinkins never thought March 15, 2015, would be the last time she would ever hear her son's voice.More >>
Pamela Dinkins never thought March 15, 2015, would be the last time she would ever hear her son's voice.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
Trump said he would be willing to answer questions under oath in the interview, which special counsel Robert Mueller has been seeking but which White House officials had not previously confirmed the president would grant.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>