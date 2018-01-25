One dead in crash on Wrightsboro Rd. One lane blocked.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on Wrightsboro Rd at Kettle Creek Dr.

They responded to a call around 7 a.m. about a man laying on the side of the road. When they arrived, he was dead and appeared he was riding a bike before.

CCSO is looking for either one of these vehicles. 1999-2006 GMC Sierra 1500 or 2500, 999 - 2002 Chevy Silverado 1500 or 2500. It's possibly a white vehicle and if anyone has any information of seeing a car with damage on the front of the vehicle, contact CCSO.

