Man killed while riding bicycle on Wrightsboro Rd. identified

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect they say stole an iPad from a cell phone store in the city.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch Thursday morning on Wrightsboro Rd.More >>
Georgia has seen some cold weather this winter with temperatures going back and forth. FOX54 spoke to farmers about what this means for their crops. This year local farmers are remaining optimistic that this season will turn out to be a productive and profitable one.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest. The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent.More >>
