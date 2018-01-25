Man killed while riding bicycle on Wrightsboro Rd. identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man killed while riding bicycle on Wrightsboro Rd. identified

By Kelsey Walker
By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Hit and run suspect vehicle 1/25/18 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Hit and run suspect vehicle 1/25/18 (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Scene of deadly crash on Wrightsboro Rd. 1/25/18 (WFXG) Scene of deadly crash on Wrightsboro Rd. 1/25/18 (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch Thursday morning on Wrightsboro Rd.

At around 7 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a call for a welfare check on a man lying by the side of Wrightsboro Road between Hagan Road and Kettle Creek. The man, now identified as fifty-nine-year-old Charles McDaniel of Barton Chapel Road, had severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was riding a bicycle and was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office believes the vehicle that struck McDaniel may be a white 1999-2006 GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Suburban. If you have any information about this incident or if you have seen a vehicle matching the above description with damage to its front end, please contact CCSO.

