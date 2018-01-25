Man killed while riding bicycle on Wrightsboro Rd. identified

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found lying in a ditch Thursday morning on Wrightsboro Rd.

At around 7 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a call for a welfare check on a man lying by the side of Wrightsboro Road between Hagan Road and Kettle Creek. The man, now identified as fifty-nine-year-old Charles McDaniel of Barton Chapel Road, had severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe he was riding a bicycle and was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The sheriff's office believes the vehicle that struck McDaniel may be a white 1999-2006 GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Suburban. If you have any information about this incident or if you have seen a vehicle matching the above description with damage to its front end, please contact CCSO.

