Local farmers affected by cold temperatures

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Georgia has seen some cold weather this winter with temperatures going back and forth. FOX54 spoke to farmers about what this means for their crops.

This year local farmers are remaining optimistic that this season will turn out to be a productive and profitable one. 

 "I probably lost between seventy-five to one hundred dollars worth of greens. I have a cabbage—Tokyo bacana cabbage it is an asian cabbage – I have to do a whole replant of those. I lost all of that.", says Robert Sims who is the owner of R&R Sustainable Farms. The freezing temperatures has resulted in some losses in winter vegetables for Robert Sims but he is still hopeful as there is still a lot more of the season to go.

Local farmer Lorretta Adderson is the owner of Adderson Fresh Produce says lately there has been a variety of low and high temperatures. The warmer days this winter will not bring good results if they are not consistent. "Though you may have some days that it may be in the 50s at night it may go down to the teens so if you have consistently lower night temperatures no crops outside grow very well."

She too has lost some produce this year but not an overwhelming amount. Adderson believes the weather is unpredictable; it can either be a farmers best friend or enemy. She says experienced farmer knows their crops and when to plant when seeds will germinate. Adderson's main concern now is protecting her Rosemary. "We come and actually use wheat straw to cover this completely and that protects it from the cold and from the freeze."

Another concern for farmers is insect pollinators; if it gets to cold during the winter a certain amount of their population dies off and farmers have less pollinators to help with the produce and the fruit.

Adderson and Sims both agree that this winter is so far better than last year when one late freeze in March ruined many crops. Only time and temperatures will tell how this season ends.
 

