Augusta University cancer patient health improves with immunotherapy drug

Georgia has seen some cold weather this winter with temperatures going back and forth. FOX54 spoke to farmers about what this means for their crops. This year local farmers are remaining optimistic that this season will turn out to be a productive and profitable one.More >>
Georgia has seen some cold weather this winter with temperatures going back and forth. FOX54 spoke to farmers about what this means for their crops. This year local farmers are remaining optimistic that this season will turn out to be a productive and profitable one.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest. The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent.More >>
McDuffie County Tourism has announced the official lineup for their 25th Annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Fest. The late Blind Willie McTell was a Thomson native blues musician known for being an artist of amazing talent.More >>
The 23rd Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic is quickly approaching. Golfers can do what they love while supporting a great cause. The Classic is a premier golfing event and is one of the first golf fundraisers in Aiken County. In general, it’s one of the largest golfing events in Aiken.More >>
The 23rd Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic is quickly approaching. Golfers can do what they love while supporting a great cause. The Classic is a premier golfing event and is one of the first golf fundraisers in Aiken County. In general, it’s one of the largest golfing events in Aiken.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments.More >>
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.More >>
Sneezes can produce pressurized air that can explode at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Harveys, Winn-Dixie, BI-LO and Fresco y Más has issued a voluntary recall of multiple ice cream bars.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
The hashtag #DryJanuary is all over social media - with photos and videos suggesting ways to stay busy that don't involve drinking. Dry January is an annual movement where millions of people give up alcohol for the month of January, according to the movement's website. Creator says participating in Dry January enables people to take control of their relationship with alcohol and to drive the conversation about alcohol. Three reasons for participating, the movement sa...More >>
The hashtag #DryJanuary is all over social media - with photos and videos suggesting ways to stay busy that don't involve drinking. Dry January is an annual movement where millions of people give up alcohol for the month of January, according to the movement's website. Creator says participating in Dry January enables people to take control of their relationship with alcohol and to drive the conversation about alcohol. Three reasons for participating, the movement sa...More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
The holiday season is coming to an end but one season isn't, it's flu season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports hospital labs across the state have an seen an increase in patient visits that were due to influenza-like illnesses.More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>
West GA Eye Care Center in Columbus is offering a new treatment for common eye disease.More >>