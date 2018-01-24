Augusta University cancer patient health improves with immunotherapy drug

A patient at Augusta University is having a great experience with an immunotherapy drug after having problems with various cancer treatments. Alvin Dean was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2007. Over the years he has had various types of treatments including chemotherapy and three different rounds of radiation.

In 2015 doctors were running out of options for treatment and there were conversations about Dean going to hospice. As a last attempt to fight for his life Mr. Dean got involved with clinical trials at Augusta University.

"I forget now its either three or four trials I have been in and all of them overall has really been good and beneficial that is probably one of the reasons I am still here today.", says Dean.

Mr. Dean has been using Opdivo for the last three years to treat his bladder cancer. It is an immunotherapy drug and was just approved by the FDA last year. Doctor Jigarkumar Parikh at Augusta University says immunotherapy strengthens the immune system. Naturally immune systems are supposed to be strong to get rid of cancer cells but sometimes cancer cells become smart and fight back and this is where immunotherapy drugs come in to play. Many are still skeptical of Immunotherapy because for every one person it helps five are let down.

"Really we are still trying to learn and figure out why it works in certain patients and not in other patients but I think that is an ongoing research and we are still trying to improve on that.", explains Dr. Parikh.

Mr. Dean is on his sixty-ninth treatment and compared to other cancer treatments he feels no major side effects and he lives a very active life.

"If you really want to fight the disease and have the will to live – if you have a chance to get involved in any type of clinical trial go for it.", says Dean.

Doctor Parikh says they are making progress and he believes in the next decade immunotherapy drugs will be the best strategy to fight against cancer.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.