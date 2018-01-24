Augusta Fire Department receives 2 out 6 new Fire Trucks

The 23rd Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic is quickly approaching. Golfers can do what they love while supporting a great cause. The Classic is a premier golfing event and is one of the first golf fundraisers in Aiken County. In general, it’s one of the largest golfing events in Aiken.More >>
The Veterans Curation Program is hosting a Meet and Greet in the Augusta Laboratory. It’ll be on Thursday, January 25th from 10am to 2p The VCP provides employment and vocational training for recently separated veterans using archaeological collections administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.More >>
There has been a reduction in employees at Textron Specialized Vehicles. This after the company had to lay off dozens of workers yesterday. FOX 54's Miya Payton joins us live now with the latest. Textron is the owner of local golf cart manufacture E-Z-GO.More >>
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and a local organization is continuing its efforts in raising awareness every day. Like many cities, I-20 crosses over into Augusta and is one of the major highways where victims are transported.More >>
