Augusta Fire Department receives 2 out 6 new Fire Trucks

The Augusta Fire Department added 2 new fire trucks to its growing fleet on Tuesday.

Each truck costs a little more than half a million dollars and it's already paid for with SPLOST Funds. These new trucks will have state of the art systems that will help firefighters communicate better while in action. The Fire Department's spokesman says you can't put a cost on safety and these new trucks will better assist crews while fighting fires.

"You're talking state of the art, you're not going to find anything better in reference to wireless headsets so the firemen can communicate with each other. This is the direction you want to go in when you talk about 2018 making sure that fire and fire safety is getting exactly what it needs," says Michael Meyers.

The Department will get an additional 4 new trucks by the end of March.

