Crash with lane blocked William Few Pkwy at Lewiston Rd.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working a crash at the intersection of William Few Parkway and Lewiston Road.

2 vehicles are involved and a lane is partially blocked. Officers are rerouting traffic. Cars are getting through but the area is down to one lane. Heavy delays are reported so drivers are encouraged to find alternate route.

EMS is on scene for an evaluation.

