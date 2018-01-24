Aiken hosts 23rd Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic

The 23rd Annual Triple Crown Golf Classic is quickly approaching.

Golfers can do what they love while supporting a great cause. The Classic is a premier golfing event and is one of the first golf fundraisers in Aiken County. In general, it’s one of the largest golfing events in Aiken. Each year, about 200 men and women participate in the Triple Crown Golf Classic.

This years event will take place on Monday March 26th at the Woodside Plantation Jones sand Cupp golf courses.

The event benefits Helping Hands, Inc. and the Tri-Development Center in Aiken, South Carolina. Founded in 1973, Helping Hands is a private, nonprofit organization for child victims of abuse, abandonment, and/or neglect. Care is provided 24/7 for children and young adults up to the age of 21. The Tri-Development Center works to help children and adults with disabilities, along with their families. The center offers vocational, social, recreational, residential, and advocacy services for individuals with autism, head and spinal cord injuries, intellectual disabilities, and related lifelong disabilities.

The golf tournament will have women and men’s divisions with a 12:30pm shotgun start. The cost is $100 per player, and there will be $20 mulligan packages available for purchase.

There will be prizes for the men and women’s champion teams, individual prizes for closest to the pin and closest to line, as well as hole-in-one and door prizes.

To register for the Triple Crown Golf Classic, visit TripleCrownAiken.com, or checks can be mailed to Helping Hands or the Tri-Development Center. Registration and payment are due by March 12.

For more information about the golf tournament or the benefiting organizations, visit TripleCrownAiken.com, HelpingHandsAiken.org, or AikenTDC.org.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.