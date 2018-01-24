Veterans Curation Program hosts Meet and Greet in Augusta

The Veterans Curation Program is hosting a Meet and Greet in the Augusta Laboratory.

It’ll be on Thursday, January 25th from 10am to 2p

The VCP provides employment and vocational training for recently separated veterans using archaeological collections administered by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Veterans working in the Augusta laboratory are being trained in data entry, report writing, photography, and scanning technologies.

The veterans are helping the Corps rehabilitate archaeological collections and associated records for long-term curation and future research. Currently, 16 Army, Air Force, National Guard, and Navy veterans are employed as archaeological technicians at the Augusta VCP.

You are invited to tour the facility and meet the new group of technicians. The laboratory is located in Suite 155 at 1450 Greene Street, in Augusta, GA.

