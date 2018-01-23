Dozens of employees laid off at Textron Specialized Vehicles - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There has been a reduction in employees at Textron Specialized Vehicles. This comes after the company had to lay off dozens of workers yesterday. Textron is the owner of local golf cart manufacture E-Z-GO. Sixty workers were told on Monday they were being laid off as a result of integrating businesses.  The company says they made the decision as a part of their on going effort to integrate two Textron business, Artic Cat and Jacobson, in to one.

"It's not a decision that we make lightly as a company but we want to do everything possible to help those affected and we have provided severance benefits including out placement assistance to help those employees transition in their careers. ", says Brandon Haddock who is the Director of Communications for Textron Specialized Vehicles

It is always disappointing for workers and their families displaced. Fortunately there are resources available for these workers and any worker who experiences a lay off; with the Department of Labor they can file for unemployment and receive help with job searches. According to the Augusta Economic Development Authority nearly 600 manufacturing jobs are currently available in the area.

"So a lot of jobs out there. Hopefully of those displaced workers those jobs fit their skill set. And between the Department of Labor and other resources in the community and we can help them find jobs and get them back working and supporting their families.", says Cal Wray who is the President of the Augusta Economic Development Authority.

Augusta is booming with a lot of manufacturing companies leaving plenty job opportunities for people who need them.

"Places like Starbucks -- $120 million dollar expansion and 100 new jobs. We have a great manufacturing base.", says Wray.

As of now Textron says there are no current plans for more reductions in Augusta.

