Dozens of employees laid off at Textron Specialized Vehicles

There has been a reduction in employees at Textron Specialized Vehicles. This after the company had to lay off dozens of workers yesterday. FOX 54's Miya Payton joins us live now with the latest. Textron is the owner of local golf cart manufacture E-Z-GO.More >>
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and a local organization is continuing its efforts in raising awareness every day. Like many cities, I-20 crosses over into Augusta and is one of the major highways where victims are transported.More >>
According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, fifty-seven-year-old Charles Bishop of Martinez was pronounced dead at the jail just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
The Augusta Greenjackets are in dire need of help. There are less than 90 days before the Greenjackets play their first game in SRP Park in North Augusta and they're searching for more than 200 workers.More >>
Fort Gordon is set for normal operations Tuesday morning. A news release from the post says, "As a result of the continuing resolution that funds the Federal Government through February 8th, all Fort Gordon furloughed personnel are recalled and directed to report for duty as the installation returns to normal operations Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018."More >>
