Valentine's Day Contest - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Win a stay at the Partridge Inn, jewelry, and more!

Valentine's Day Contest

Valentine's Day 2018 Contest

Submit a photo of you and your valentine and enter for a chance to win! The winner will be chosen by random draw on Feb. 9, 2018, and announced during the 10 P.M. news that same night. The winning couple will receive:

  • Dinner for two at The Partridge Inn in Augusta, GA
  • A weekend staycation at The Partridge Inn (1-night stay)
  • A $500 gift certificate to The Jewelers loupe in Aiken, SC
  • Two dozen roses from Ladybug's Flowers & Gifts
  • Couples Chocolate Bars from Agape Chocolates

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Powered by Frankly