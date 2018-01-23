Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating death of inmate at Richmond Co. jail

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, fifty-seven-year-old Charles Bishop of Martinez was pronounced dead at the jail just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. His body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Bishop was arrested on Dec. 12, 2017, for texting while driving, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

