Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating death of inmate at Richmond - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating death of inmate at Richmond Co. jail

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Charles Bishop (source: Richmond County Jail) Charles Bishop (source: Richmond County Jail)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, fifty-seven-year-old Charles Bishop of Martinez was pronounced dead at the jail just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. His body is being sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Bishop was arrested on Dec. 12, 2017, for texting while driving, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating death of inmate at Richmond Co. jail

    Sheriff's Office, GBI investigating death of inmate at Richmond Co. jail

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 12:20 PM EST2018-01-23 17:20:09 GMT
    Charles Bishop (source: Richmond County Jail)Charles Bishop (source: Richmond County Jail)

    According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, fifty-seven-year-old Charles Bishop of Martinez was pronounced dead at the jail just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

    According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, fifty-seven-year-old Charles Bishop of Martinez was pronounced dead at the jail just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

  • HAPPENING TODAY: Augusta Greenjackets looking for employees

    HAPPENING TODAY: Augusta Greenjackets looking for employees

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 10:04 AM EST2018-01-23 15:04:28 GMT
    Greenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXGGreenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXG

    The Augusta Greenjackets are in dire need of help. There are less than 90 days before the Greenjackets play their first game in SRP Park in North Augusta and they're searching for more than 200 workers. 

    More >>

    The Augusta Greenjackets are in dire need of help. There are less than 90 days before the Greenjackets play their first game in SRP Park in North Augusta and they're searching for more than 200 workers. 

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon set for normal operations Tuesday morning

    Fort Gordon set for normal operations Tuesday morning

    Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:27 AM EST2018-01-23 07:27:31 GMT
    Source: WXFGSource: WXFG

    Fort Gordon is set for normal operations Tuesday morning. A news release from the post says, "As a result of the continuing resolution that funds the Federal Government through February 8th, all Fort Gordon furloughed personnel are recalled and directed to report for duty as the installation returns to normal operations Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018."

    More >>

    Fort Gordon is set for normal operations Tuesday morning. A news release from the post says, "As a result of the continuing resolution that funds the Federal Government through February 8th, all Fort Gordon furloughed personnel are recalled and directed to report for duty as the installation returns to normal operations Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly