Rockin' road to Dublin is coming to the Bell Auditorium

The new generation of Irish rock and dance continues when ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN launches the Spring 2018 national tour, announced creators and executive producers, Celtic rocker Chris Smith and Irish Dance World Champion Scott Doherty. On April 22, the show will be performed for one night only at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA.

Tickets on sale Friday, January 26 at 10:00am and are available online at Georgialinatix.com, 877-428-4849 and The SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN is the new sensation changing the Irish Dance world. A fusion of rock and Irish, ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN combines the best of both worlds to thrust Irish Dance back into the spotlight. This stylish, can’t miss spectacle is the perfect balance between concert and stage show.

“This isn’t your typical Irish dance show,” explains Smith (The American Rogues), “it combines the magic of Broadway and the energy of a rock show with the excitement of Irish dance. We’ve taken traditional Irish tunes and updated them to make the entire evening more dynamic and powerful. It has enough of the tradition people love, but it’s different enough that they will never look back!”

Smith has gathered an elite class of musicians to perform in the ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN band: Marc Malsegna (award-winning guitarist), Kelly Mills (five-time winner of the Drum Corps and Percussion World Championships), Mike Moore (Busch Gardens and Kings Dominion), Joe Schermann (Guys and Dolls, White Christmas, Grease, Smokey Joe’s Café and Shout), and Corey Walden (The American Rogues, and founder of The Suzuki School of Milford) and Brandon Cantwell.

ROCKIN’ ROAD TO DUBLIN: https://www.rr2d on Twitter: rocknrd2dub • on Instagram: rocknrd2dub • on Facebook: RockinRoadToDublin

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.