Columbia County looking for suspect - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County looking for suspect

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this suspect. This person pushed a 40 inch TV, a scooter, and case of beer out of the store without paying for the items.

If you have information call the Property Crimes division.

