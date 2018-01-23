State Accommodations Tax Tourism Funding Applications Now Being Accepted

The City of Aiken State Accommodations Tax Committee is currently accepting funding requests for tourism related projects that will take place July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019.

State Accommodation Tax Grants are available for qualifying non-profit or government organizations and the grant will cover marketing expenses reaching outside of a 50 mile radius of Aiken, with the purpose being to promote tourism in the Aiken area. Those interested organizations should contact the City of Aiken Community Affairs and Tourism Division for a handbook and application. Applications can also be obtained via e-mail by contacting rwaddell@cityofaikensc.gov or online at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/taxes/accommodations-tax/.

All applications, by mail or in person, must be received at The City of Aiken Municipal Building [214 Park Ave. SW] by 5PM on Friday, February 16th, 2018. The mailing address is:

City of Aiken

Accommodations Tax Funding Program

Attn: Rebecca Waddell

214 Park Avenue SW

Aiken, SC, 29801

Questions concerning the application process or anyone wishing to confirm the receipt of an application are encouraged to contact Rebecca Waddell at the City of Aiken Community Affairs and Tourism Division at 644-1902 or rwaddell@cityofaikensc.gov.

