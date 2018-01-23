HAPPENING TODAY: Augusta Greenjackets looking for employees - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

HAPPENING TODAY: Augusta Greenjackets looking for employees

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Greenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXG Greenjackets hiring fair; Source: WFXG
CSRA (WFXG) -

The Augusta Greenjackets are in need of help.

There are less than 90 days before the Greenjackets play their first game in SRP Park and they're searching for more than 200 workers. This is all in preparation for their new home in North Augusta.

Here's the dates for the Job Fair for rest of January at Lake Olmstead Stadium

Tuesdays from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Thursdays from  4 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday January 10am - 2pm at Grace United Methodist Church at 639 Georgia Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Saturday February 17th 10am - 3pm at TrueNorth Church at 1060 W. Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841

It's for individuals 16-years-old and older. Further announcements could be announced at a later date.

Click on this link for more information.

