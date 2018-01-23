Fort Gordon set for normal operations Tuesday morning

Developing out of Augusta-Richmond County, Should city leaders take bus tours in different areas before making a potential vote? One member from the Planning & Development Commission proposed it and Commissioners were all ears. It was proposed by Melvin Ivey who's been serving on the Planning & Development Commission for the past several years. He says his department goes out once a month to see different areas of the C-S-R-A and it gives them a different perspecti...

More >>