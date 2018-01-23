Fort Gordon set for normal operations Tuesday morning - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Fort Gordon set for normal operations Tuesday morning

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Source: WXFG
FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) -

Fort Gordon is set for normal operations Tuesday morning.

A news release from the post says, "As a result of the continuing resolution that funds the Federal Government through February 8th, all Fort Gordon furloughed personnel are recalled and directed to report for duty as the installation returns to normal operations Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018."

