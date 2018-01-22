AU awarded large grant for literacy program partnership with Richmond Co

Governor Deal’s office released their list of grant recipients for their Early Language and Literacy Mini Grant Awards. Augusta University and the Richmond County Board of Education has been awarded almost one hundred thousand dollars in grant money for their Early Literacy Program.

The five projects in this grant targets everything from occupational therapy to virtual learning and student development from birth to Pre-K. It is a program designed to identify children who are struggling, academically, and behaviorally while promoting professional development in teachers.

Augusta University is going above and beyond by implementing technology tools and various styles of learning in their Early Literacy Program. “If the world was our oyster, what would we do? You know, and how do we create innovative practices that it’s not taking the money and doing the same old thing, it’s really looking for better, stronger, newer ways to support," says Dennis Dotterer, Director of the Center for Innovation and Community Engagement at Augusta University.

Part of the literacy program will include a virtual reality simulation to train student teachers at Augusta University and in-service teachers to gain practice in the classroom. Those teachers would be able to walk into a classroom and begin teaching a virtual classroom of students on a screen in real time. Thus, allowing them to focus on their weak areas and give experience to those who have never been in a classroom.

"And so, it’s an opportunity for students to engage in a risk-free environment, in an authentic simulation. The student actually uses virtual reality to interact with other students, so the teacher candidate, other students to practice high impact skills in the classroom," says Dr. Kirsten Gilbert, Assistant Professor at Augusta University's College of Education.

Gilbert says there are over 80 universities in the United States that use this training simulation to train their student teachers. And they hope implementing this project through grant funding, will put them on the map as a leading university.

“It will allow us an opportunity to get on the math with innovative pedagogy at Augusta University and for our partnership schools and across the community. Because this type of teaching and learning can be used in many settings not just early childhood," says Dr. Kirsten Gilbert, Assistant Professor at Augusta University's College of Education.

Augusta University has also partnered with about 50 child development centers who are seeking to become quality rated and provide premiere child development to their youth.

“To become quality rated they have to get a certain number of hours of professional development. So, part of this mini grant is to support work between the university and these childcare centers. That’s our goal for Richmond County and we’re just thrilled to be able to try some new things and address the unique challenges of our district," says Dr. Kim Barker, Assistant Professors at Augusta's University's College of Education.

Columbia County Schools and McDuffie County Schools both received twenty thousand dollars for their literacy programs as well.