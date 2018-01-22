Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott Convention Center

Fort Gordon is set for normal operations Tuesday morning. A news release from the post says, "As a result of the continuing resolution that funds the Federal Government through February 8th, all Fort Gordon furloughed personnel are recalled and directed to report for duty as the installation returns to normal operations Tuesday morning, January 23, 2018."More >>
Governor Deal’s office released their list of grant recipients for their Early Language and Literacy Mini Grant Awards. Augusta University and the Richmond County Board of Education has been awarded almost one hundred thousand dollars in grant money for their Early Literacy Program.More >>
A press conference and rally was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center for Eugene Yu on January 22. The former veteran, Richmond County Fire Fighter, Richmond County deputy, and President of the National Korean American Association had big news to share; he announced he will be running in the republican primary to be the next congressman.More >>
An overturned tractor-trailer has a portion of Columbia Road in Columbia County shut down. According to Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch, the truck has overturned near the intersection of Columbia Road and Lewiston Road, spilling diesel fuel across the roadway.More >>
