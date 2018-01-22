Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott Convention Center

Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A press conference and rally was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center for Eugene Yu on January 22. The former veteran, Richmond County Fire Fighter, Richmond County deputy, and President of the National Korean American Association had big news to share; he announced he will be running in the republican primary to be the next congressman.

"I'm announcing my candidacy in the republican primary to be your next congressman.", says Eugene Yu. Many folks in attendance came with questions of their own from the protection of the second amendment to educational opportunities for all.

Recent college graduate Robert Studdard says there is a lot of legislation going through congress such as the Hearing Protection Act of 2018. He believes in protecting the second amendments rights to carry. After hearing Yu's speech he believes he is the man for the job. "I have a belief that he will stand by our constitutional rights as someone that probably agrees with me that the second amendment protects the rest of our amendments because it is the one true way to protect us against the tyranny of our government. So I have faith that he will defend our rights."

A lot of time was spent on equal education during the rally. Yu wants equal opportunities for all no matter a child's race or class status.

"There is nothing more important than educating our children and he believes that every child and every parents should have a choice in where their children go to school and it shouldn't be that something you zip code assigns to you; instead parents should be able to decide for their children and the money should follow the child.", says Augusta local Tony Powers.

The candidate stressed that there are too many arguments going on between partys and not enough solutions. He believes he can aid President Trump to return power and prosperity back to the people.

"The people is very unhappy they are not properly represented – once you've got elected you no longer republican congressman -- you are the12th District congressman regardless who they are and I believe America  is first.", says Yu.

If elected he hopes to restore equality and balance to the people of District 12.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

