Overturned tractor trailer closes Columbia Rd. near Lewiston Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Overturned tractor trailer closes Columbia Rd. near Lewiston Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Overturned tractor trailer on Columbia Rd. (WFXG) Overturned tractor trailer on Columbia Rd. (WFXG)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

An overturned tractor-trailer has a portion of Columbia Road in Columbia County shut down.

According to Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch, the truck has overturned near the intersection of Columbia Road and Lewiston Road, spilling diesel fuel across the roadway. Both lanes are shut down while crews work to clean up the spill.

Injuries are reported, but the severity is not known at this time.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • AU awarded large grant for literacy program partnership with Richmond Co

    AU awarded large grant for literacy program partnership with Richmond Co

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-01-23 01:04:54 GMT

    Governor Deal’s office released their list of grant recipients for their Early Language and Literacy Mini Grant Awards. Augusta University and the Richmond County Board of Education has been awarded almost one hundred thousand dollars in grant money for their Early Literacy Program.

    More >>

    Governor Deal’s office released their list of grant recipients for their Early Language and Literacy Mini Grant Awards. Augusta University and the Richmond County Board of Education has been awarded almost one hundred thousand dollars in grant money for their Early Literacy Program.

    More >>

  • Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott Convention Center

    Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott Convention Center

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:56 PM EST2018-01-22 23:56:56 GMT
    Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott Convention Center (WFXG)Eugene Yu holds a press conference and rally at Augusta Marriott Convention Center (WFXG)

    A press conference and rally was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center for Eugene Yu on January 22. The former veteran, Richmond County Fire Fighter, Richmond County deputy, and President of the National Korean American Association had big news to share; he announced he will be running in the republican primary to be the next congressman.

    More >>

    A press conference and rally was held at the Augusta Marriott Convention Center for Eugene Yu on January 22. The former veteran, Richmond County Fire Fighter, Richmond County deputy, and President of the National Korean American Association had big news to share; he announced he will be running in the republican primary to be the next congressman.

    More >>

  • Overturned tractor trailer closes Columbia Rd. near Lewiston Rd.

    Overturned tractor trailer closes Columbia Rd. near Lewiston Rd.

    Monday, January 22 2018 6:25 PM EST2018-01-22 23:25:54 GMT
    Overturned tractor trailer on Columbia Rd. (WFXG)Overturned tractor trailer on Columbia Rd. (WFXG)

    An overturned tractor-trailer has a portion of Columbia Road in Columbia County shut down. According to Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch, the truck has overturned near the intersection of Columbia Road and Lewiston Road, spilling diesel fuel across the roadway.

    More >>

    An overturned tractor-trailer has a portion of Columbia Road in Columbia County shut down. According to Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch, the truck has overturned near the intersection of Columbia Road and Lewiston Road, spilling diesel fuel across the roadway.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly