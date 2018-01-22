Overturned tractor trailer closes Columbia Rd. near Lewiston Rd.

An overturned tractor-trailer has a portion of Columbia Road in Columbia County shut down.

According to Columbia County Sheriff's Office dispatch, the truck has overturned near the intersection of Columbia Road and Lewiston Road, spilling diesel fuel across the roadway. Both lanes are shut down while crews work to clean up the spill.

Injuries are reported, but the severity is not known at this time.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

