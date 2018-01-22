Should City Leaders take a bus tour together before voting on bi - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Should City Leaders take a bus tour together before voting on big items?

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Developing out of Augusta-Richmond County, Should city leaders take bus tours in different areas before making a potential vote?

One member from the Planning & Development Commission proposed it and Commissioners were all ears. It was proposed by Melvin Ivey who's been serving on the Planning & Development Commission for the past several years.

He says his department goes out once a month to see different areas of the C-S-R-A and it gives them a different perspective. His hope is that this can be carried over to all city leaders in terms of a bus tour, making the sole focus of that trip, to see those areas as a unit together

"It gives you an opportunity to bond, to get to know each other a little better and then you get to see things through the other person's eyes rather then what you think they see," says Ivey.

Ivey continues by saying this being proposed is not his way of trying to say Commissioners don't visit certain areas of the community, but more so have them doing it all together. Nothing was set in stone, but Commissioners were all on board with the idea. Some even proposing it be quarterly or even with several districts doing it at a time. Stay with FOX 54 as we will bring you updates as we get them

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Should City Leaders take a bus tour together before voting on big items?

    Should City Leaders take a bus tour together before voting on big items?

    Monday, January 22 2018 10:21 AM EST2018-01-22 15:21:57 GMT
    Developing out of Augusta-Richmond County, Should city leaders take bus tours in different areas before making a potential vote? One member from the Planning & Development Commission proposed it and Commissioners were all ears. It was proposed by Melvin Ivey who's been serving on the Planning & Development Commission for the past several years. He says his department goes out once a month to see different areas of the C-S-R-A and it gives them a different perspecti...More >>
    Developing out of Augusta-Richmond County, Should city leaders take bus tours in different areas before making a potential vote? One member from the Planning & Development Commission proposed it and Commissioners were all ears. It was proposed by Melvin Ivey who's been serving on the Planning & Development Commission for the past several years. He says his department goes out once a month to see different areas of the C-S-R-A and it gives them a different perspecti...More >>

  • Country duo Sugarland to perform at James Brown Arena

    Country duo Sugarland to perform at James Brown Arena

    Monday, January 22 2018 8:03 AM EST2018-01-22 13:03:01 GMT
    Sugarland to perform; Source: WFXGSugarland to perform; Source: WFXG

    Sugarland is returning to the stage with their tour 'Still The Same Tour'. The concert is scheduled for...

    More >>

    Sugarland is returning to the stage with their tour 'Still The Same Tour'. The concert is scheduled for...

    More >>

  • SRS Women in Nuclear founding member receives leadership award

    SRS Women in Nuclear founding member receives leadership award

    Sunday, January 21 2018 2:53 PM EST2018-01-21 19:53:53 GMT

    Savannah River Site’s Shanteka Glover has been awarded a distinguished Region II Leadership Award. Shanteka Glover, founding member of Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, says she had no idea the other ladies on the committee had nominated her for the award.

    More >>

    Savannah River Site’s Shanteka Glover has been awarded a distinguished Region II Leadership Award. Shanteka Glover, founding member of Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, says she had no idea the other ladies on the committee had nominated her for the award.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly