Should City Leaders take a bus tour together before voting on big items?

Developing out of Augusta-Richmond County, Should city leaders take bus tours in different areas before making a potential vote?

One member from the Planning & Development Commission proposed it and Commissioners were all ears. It was proposed by Melvin Ivey who's been serving on the Planning & Development Commission for the past several years.

He says his department goes out once a month to see different areas of the C-S-R-A and it gives them a different perspective. His hope is that this can be carried over to all city leaders in terms of a bus tour, making the sole focus of that trip, to see those areas as a unit together

"It gives you an opportunity to bond, to get to know each other a little better and then you get to see things through the other person's eyes rather then what you think they see," says Ivey.

Ivey continues by saying this being proposed is not his way of trying to say Commissioners don't visit certain areas of the community, but more so have them doing it all together. Nothing was set in stone, but Commissioners were all on board with the idea. Some even proposing it be quarterly or even with several districts doing it at a time. Stay with FOX 54 as we will bring you updates as we get them

