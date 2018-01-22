Country duo Sugarland to perform at James Brown Arena

Sugarland is returning to the stage with their tour 'Still The Same Tour'.

Since the band’s inception in 2002, Sugarland has sold nearly 10 million albums domestically, earned seven No. 1 singles to date and amassed over 260 million on-demand streams. Featured guests on the tour include Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen. The concert is scheduled for May 25 and tickets go on sale Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at georgialinatix.com, 877-428-4849 or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.