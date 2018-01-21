SRS Women in Nuclear founding member receives leadership award

Savannah River Site’s Shanteka Glover has been awarded a distinguished Region II Leadership Award. Shanteka Glover, founding member of Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, says she had no idea the other ladies on the committee had nominated her for the award. This committee is an outreach program for the women to educate other young women and men in the community about nuclear energy and nuclear technologies.

Glover is a software configuration manager at the Savannah River Site. But her love for computer science started as a young child. “It started probably since middle school. I went to a robotics camp. And ever since then, that's what I wanted to do was work with computers mostly. And so, actually when I got into computer science, it wasn’t anything of what I thought it was going to be," says Shanteka Glover.

Glover is 1 of 4 women to receive this award in the United States this year. An achievement she didn’t see coming. "It's amazing! I can't even describe how I truly feel and it’s kind of just taken on a life of its own," says Glover.

But this moment for her is about more than just the award. She received it on the one-year anniversary of her mother’s passing. “With it being the anniversary, it’s like it just happened a year ago. And so, I literally just cried on stage. I couldn’t help it. Because I said if I won, that’s the one thing I would do, was dedicate it to my mother. And after doing that, I felt like a sense of peace almost. As if, mom, we did it," says Glover.

Glover says she will use this achievement as a way to continue to motivate girls and young women to explore STEM career opportunities. “Being able to tell young women, hey you can do this type of work. It doesn’t just have be a male dominated field. You can go into beyond medical. You can go into computers, engineering, nuclear. So, think outside of the box, but know how to live in the box at the same time," says Glover.

