SRS Women in Nuclear founding member receives leadership award

Savannah River Site’s Shanteka Glover has been awarded a distinguished Region II Leadership Award. Shanteka Glover, founding member of Savannah River Site Women in Nuclear, says she had no idea the other ladies on the committee had nominated her for the award.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy starting in March. They will show participants what their workday looks like and there will also be firearms training.More >>
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a grand larceny case. Investigators say on January 12 at around 10:30 a.m., two men went into the High Volume Gas station on Edgefield Road.More >>
This year’s Future City Competition celebrated its 25th anniversary while bringing 45 middle school teams together to research and design a solution to a city-wide challenge.More >>
The U.S. is facing its first government shutdown since 2013 due to Congress and the President failing to reach a funding agreement. The shutdown will cause many non-essential personnel to be placed on furlough and not go into work on Monday.More >>
