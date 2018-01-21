Columbia County Sheriff's Office holding Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy starting in March. They will show participants what their workday looks like and there will also be firearms training.More >>
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a grand larceny case. Investigators say on January 12 at around 10:30 a.m., two men went into the High Volume Gas station on Edgefield Road.More >>
This year’s Future City Competition celebrated its 25th anniversary while bringing 45 middle school teams together to research and design a solution to a city-wide challenge.More >>
The U.S. is facing its first government shutdown since 2013 due to Congress and the President failing to reach a funding agreement. The shutdown will cause many non-essential personnel to be placed on furlough and not go into work on Monday.More >>
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Officials say one of their own is recovering after being stabbed during a domestic dispute Friday night. Ten year veteran, Sgt. Chris Masters was responding to a call at the corner of Meadbrook and Dahlia Drive around 8:15 p.m. According to the report, a male suspect stabbed Masters in the arm and then fled the scene, but was apprehended a short time later. Masters had to be transported to AUMC and was taken into the ...More >>
