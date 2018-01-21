Columbia County Sheriff's Office holding Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will be holding a Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy starting in March.

They will show participants what their workday looks like and there will also be firearms training. The free course will be offered each Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for 10 weeks. It's open to Columbia County residents that are 18 years-old and above.

If you are interested in attending the class, contact the Sheriff's Office Community Services Division at 706-541-2856 or download an application from the Sheriff's Office Community Services Division link at www.columbiacountyso.org.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.